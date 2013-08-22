BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
SEOUL, Aug 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 22 -101.8 56.9 34.4 Aug 21 -139.6 81.4 70.9 Aug 20 299.3 -296.9 2.9 Aug 19 127.5 -196.5 65.9 Aug 16 220.0 -9.5 -194.5 Aug 14 358.1 -30.8 -323.4 Aug 13 173.8 141.6 -311.0 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Month to date 634.7 -134.8 -461.4 Year to date -8,576.8 9,000.4 169.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.