BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, Oct 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 8 77.2* -62.1 26.5 Oct 7 224.6 -163.2 -44.9 Oct 4 422.0 -247.8 -152.2 Oct 2 226.7 -226.7 21.0 Oct 1 187.5 -27.4 -148.0 Sep 30 112.0 -85.5 3.7 Sep 27 224.3 -125.7 -93.6 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Sep 25 240.5 -330.4 116.8 Sep 24 77.8 -103.5 44.2 Sep 23 312.7 -270.1 -44.1 Sep 17 390.9 -320.0 -78.3 Sep 16 509.8 -204.3 -286.3 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Month to date 1,138.1 -727.1 -297.6 Year to date 1,729.9 4,560.3 -4,824.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 29 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 10.301 trillion won ($9.61 billion) worth. ($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.