BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 45.5 million dinars versus 51.2 million dinars year ago
SEOUL, Nov 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 20 -144.2 52.4 89.0 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Nov 14 -70.0 -86.7 149.4 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Nov 12 -7.6 40.1 -38.8 Nov 11 -64.3 -9.4 91.5 Nov 8 -270.2 -90.2 207.9 Nov 7 -55.3 -116.0 176.5 Nov 6 -10.2 -106.5 112.8 Nov 5 -38.7 -151.4 199.2 Nov 4 -180.3 34.9 152.0 Nov 1 172.8 -77.4 -88.9 Oct 31 -27.3 -228.9 240.5 Month to date -556.0 -0.8 626.0 Year to date 4,746.2 1,489.0 -4,410.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* FY consol net profit 45.5 million dinars versus 51.2 million dinars year ago
* Group CEO Nagai will remain in charge of Nomura Holdings (Adds details on Morita and Okuda, other appointments, analyst comment)
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage: