BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
SEOUL, Nov 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 22 -12.8 91.9 -76.1 Nov 21 -229.3 -56.1 255.1 Nov 20 86.7 -107.4 100.4 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Nov 14 -70.0 -86.7 149.4 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Nov 12 -7.6 40.1 -38.8 Nov 11 -64.3 -9.4 91.5 Nov 8 -270.2 -90.2 207.9 Nov 7 -55.3 -116.0 176.5 Nov 6 -10.2 -106.5 112.8 Nov 5 -38.7 -151.4 199.2 Nov 4 -180.3 34.9 152.0 Month to date -567.3 -124.8 816.4 Year to date 4,735.0 1,365.0 -4,129.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.