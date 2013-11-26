BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine expected to record an increase of net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
SEOUL, Nov 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 26 15.9 20.9 -37.9 Nov 25 84.8 74.0 -143.8 Nov 22 -23.2 104.6 -83.4 Nov 21 -229.3 -56.1 255.1 Nov 20 86.7 -107.4 100.4 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Nov 14 -70.0 -86.7 149.4 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Nov 12 -7.6 40.1 -38.8 Nov 11 -64.3 -9.4 91.5 Nov 8 -270.2 -90.2 207.9 Nov 7 -55.3 -116.0 176.5 Nov 6 -10.2 -106.5 112.8 Month to date -477.0 -17.1 627.4 Year to date 4,825.2 1,472.6 -4,408.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from sale of properties during FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.