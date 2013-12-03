BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi proposes net 0.25 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
SEOUL, Dec 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 3 -62.7 -159.9 230.7 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Nov 28 162.6 269.2 -417.6 Nov 27 43.4 107.3 -101.0 Nov 26 9.4 20.2 -36.1 Nov 25 84.8 74.0 -143.8 Nov 22 -23.2 104.6 -83.4 Nov 21 -229.3 -56.1 255.1 Nov 20 86.7 -107.4 100.4 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Nov 14 -70.0 -86.7 149.4 Nov 13 -185.4 -53.9 231.9 Month to date -9.1 -384.9 407.9 Year to date 5,104.8 1,414.5 -4,570.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
MILAN, March 2 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to approve a draft restructuring plan at a board meeting on March 9, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
March 2 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA: