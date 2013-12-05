BRIEF-Industrial Securities's Feb net profit at 134.3 mln yuan
* Says Feb net profit at 134.3 million yuan ($19.48 million)
SEOUL, Dec 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 5 -320.3* 56.7 257.6 Dec 4 -337.9 161.1 298.5 Dec 3 -50.0 -168.4 224.9 Dec 2 53.6 -225.0 177.2 Nov 29 89.2 -49.0 -52.7 Nov 28 162.6 269.2 -417.6 Nov 27 43.4 107.3 -101.0 Nov 26 9.4 20.2 -36.1 Nov 25 84.8 74.0 -143.8 Nov 22 -23.2 104.6 -83.4 Nov 21 -229.3 -56.1 255.1 Nov 20 86.7 -107.4 100.4 Nov 19 247.9 135.5 -367.9 Nov 18 -11.0 61.2 -45.3 Nov 15 60.5 186.4 -243.2 Month to date -654.6 -175.6 958.1 Year to date 4,459.4 1,623.8 -4,020.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 708.2 billion won ($667.86 million) worth. ($1 = 1060.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Announces partnership between its digital agency and Flowcast, a fintech company Source text: http://bit.ly/2lNgn1R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co will issue new units via public offering and private placement to raise 6.63 billion yen in total