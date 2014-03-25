BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
SEOUL, March 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -10.8 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Mar 7 200.7 -197.2 -12.2 Mar 6 85.1 -105.3 9.6 Month to date -2,010.0 236.5 1,618.4 Year to date -4,378.5 1,060.3 3,005.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.