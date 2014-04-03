BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
SEOUL, April 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 3 342.5* -227.6 -129.0 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Mar 17 -229.6 170.4 29.0 Mar 14 -477.3 226.5 227.5 Month to date 992.3 -596.5 -409.6 Year to date -2,520.5 451.4 1,734.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.86 trillion won ($1.76 billion) worth. ($1 = 1056.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)