SEOUL, June 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 11 140.8* 3.8 -127.2 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 May 20 266.5 -230.8 -42.5 Month to date 672.2 -648.3 -195.3 Year to date 1,913.3 -2,242.7 383.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 20 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.469 trillion won ($3.42 billion) worth. ($1 = 1015.6000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)