BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 15.4* -165.1 152.7 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 May 26 55.1 -75.2 24.8 May 23 133.9 -66.4 -61.0 May 22 290.9 -48.4 -234.4 May 21 188.4 -141.2 -37.4 Month to date 691.6 -817.2 -43.3 Year to date 1,932.6 -2,411.6 535.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 21 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 3.488 trillion korean won ($3.43 billion) worth. ($1 = 1017.6000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* Modi party's win in Uttar Pradesh seen endorsing reform agenda
* Repurchases of shares in course of share buyback programme 1/2017 will be carried out by Immofinanz AG or one of its subsidiaries. Volume amounts up to a maximum of 20 million shares