SEOUL, June 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 18 16.6* -153.5 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 May 27 21.8 -87.6 73.7 Month to date 518.8 -1,090.1 454.1 Year to date 1,759.9 -2,684.5 1,033.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 86.1 billion won ($84.59 million) worth. ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)