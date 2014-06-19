BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy meets critieria set by KNF to pay out div. for 2016
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
SEOUL, June 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 19 -57.1 64.6 10.1 June 18 138.1 -278.6 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 May 30 31.7 32.4 79.9 May 29 99.3 -66.0 -14.7 May 28 115.5 66.9 -173.9 Month to date 583.2 -1,150.7 464.2 Year to date 1,824.3 -2,745.1 1,043.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* Meets critieria set by The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to pay out dividend in the amount of 100 percent of profit for FY 2016
ZAGREB, March 17 Croatian food group Agrokor, which is under government pressure to clear up its debt problems, has secured a 300 million euro ($323 million) loan from Russia's Sberbank, one of its creditors, local media reported.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 World financial leaders have dropped a reference to financing climate change from their draft communique, said an official taking part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 leading economies.