UPDATE 4-E.ON shares up after $1.4 bln capital raising
FRANKFURT, March 17 Shares in E.ON rose 1.7 percent early on Friday, a day after the German utility raised 1.35 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by selling 200 million new shares.
SEOUL, June 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 24 28.8 227.6 -252.1 June 23 10.6 141.2 -126.0 June 20 -89.8 76.7 268.3 June 19 -38.4 60.9 10.4 June 18 138.1 -278.6 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 June 5 65.8 -435.0 186.7 June 3 17.2 -59.6 44.2 June 2 213.6 -161.1 -57.5 Month to date 551.5 -708.8 354.7 Year to date 1,792.6 -2,303.2 933.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
MUMBAI, March 17 India's broader NSE stock index hit a record high on Friday, as bets on improving earnings and additional economic reforms are fuelling a rally that investors believe will lead equity returns to outpace debt for the first time in two years.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian rouble was close to its short-term equilibrium in February, despite strengthening too much on some days on risk appetite for the Russian currency and foreign currency sales by exporting companies, the central bank said on Friday.