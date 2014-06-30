SEOUL, June 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 30 190.4 27.6 -201.6 June 27 309.5 164.6 -466.2 June 26 92.8 105.8 -177.8 June 25 -22.0 20.0 4.9 June 24 28.8 227.3 -251.9 June 23 10.6 141.2 -126.0 June 20 -89.8 76.7 268.3 June 19 -38.4 60.9 10.4 June 18 138.1 -278.6 138.9 June 17 32.3 -44.4 11.7 June 16 37.2 4.4 -12.2 June 13 -255.1 -85.0 359.8 June 12 11.7 -159.5 152.0 June 11 144.7 -71.0 -128.0 June 10 214.9 8.4 -222.7 June 9 20.0 -4.7 -18.8 Month to date 1,122.3 -391.2 -485.6 Year to date 2,363.4 -1,985.6 93.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 592.7 billion won ($585.96 million) worth. ($1 = 1011.5000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)