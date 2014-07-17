SEOUL, July 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 17 226.2 -118.1 -110.2 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 July 4 33.0 -64.8 31.5 July 3 157.6 -116.8 -23.8 July 2 312.5 -50.0 -244.5 July 1 100.4 -127.9 38.5 June 30 190.4 26.6 -200.6 June 27 309.5 164.6 -466.2 Month to date 1,728.3 -1,746.8 102.9 Year to date 4,091.7 -3,733.4 197.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 663 billion won ($644.35 million) worth. ($1 = 1028.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)