SEOUL, July 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 21 134.3* -170.9 42.2 July 18 120.6 -253.2 128.0 July 17 228.2 -121.6 -108.6 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 July 4 33.0 -64.8 31.5 July 3 157.6 -116.8 -23.8 July 2 312.5 -50.0 -244.5 July 1 100.4 -127.9 38.5 Month to date 1,985.2 -2,174.4 274.6 Year to date 4,348.6 -4,161.0 369.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 919.8 billion won ($896.01 million)worth. ($1 = 1026.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)