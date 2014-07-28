SEOUL, July 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 28 174.0* 124.2 -265.7 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 July 23 101.8 -29.7 -63.1 July 22 133.5 -70.3 -58.5 July 21 98.2 -134.6 42.0 July 18 120.6 -253.2 128.0 July 17 228.2 -121.6 -108.6 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 Month to date 2,584.5 -2,185.6 -192.0 Year to date 4,947.8 -4,172.2 -97.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.519 trillion won ($1.48 billion) worth. ($1 = 1026.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)