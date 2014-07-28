BRIEF-Japan Asia Investment appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
SEOUL, July 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 28 174.0* 124.2 -265.7 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 July 23 101.8 -29.7 -63.1 July 22 133.5 -70.3 -58.5 July 21 98.2 -134.6 42.0 July 18 120.6 -253.2 128.0 July 17 228.2 -121.6 -108.6 July 16 155.1 -120.3 -34.9 July 15 281.6 -148.0 -140.8 July 14 -7.0 -9.5 23.1 July 11 67.1 -253.5 203.3 July 10 187.8 -246.9 76.0 July 9 -70.2 -108.5 187.1 July 8 96.8 -133.1 27.3 July 7 187.5 -249.5 70.3 Month to date 2,584.5 -2,185.6 -192.0 Year to date 4,947.8 -4,172.2 -97.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.519 trillion won ($1.48 billion) worth. ($1 = 1026.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Says it appoints Tetsuro Shimomura as new president to succeed Osamu Hosokubo, effective June 27
March 13 Nippon commercial Development Co Ltd :
ZURICH, March 13 ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls.