Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
SEOUL, Aug 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 08 -204.0 -74.0 273.3 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Aug 05 120.6 -310.4 268.2 Aug 04 221.2 -252.9 25.9 Aug 01 -65.0 253.6 -181.7 July 31 494.0 -154.2 -317.0 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 July 29 363.8 131.0 -475.3 July 28 177.9 120.5 -266.2 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 July 23 101.8 -29.7 -63.1 July 22 133.5 -70.3 -58.5 July 21 98.2 -134.6 42.0 Month to date 207.1 -507.1 652.9 Year to date 6,640.6 -4,741.1 -813.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.