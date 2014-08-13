BRIEF-Grivalia Properties pays dividend of 0.18258 euro per share for FY 2016
* Says will pay dividend of 0.18258 euro ($0.1973) per share for FY 2016
SEOUL, Aug 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 13 402.7 -135.5 -268.2 Aug 12 97.2 -62.7 -28.3 Aug 11 -13.8 -33.9 46.7 Aug 08 -207.2 -43.1 273.4 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Aug 05 120.6 -310.4 268.2 Aug 04 221.2 -252.9 25.9 Aug 01 -65.0 253.6 -181.7 July 31 494.0 -154.2 -317.0 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 July 29 363.8 131.0 -475.3 July 28 177.9 120.5 -266.2 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 July 24 175.7 -167.9 1.0 Month to date 690.1 -708.4 403.2 Year to date 7,123.5 -4,942.3 -1,062.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)
LONDON, March 22 British-based banks would be foolhardy to expect to retain access to European Union markets in return for sticking closely to the bloc's rules after Brexit, a senior banking official said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO, March 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Chilean unit will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said on Wednesday, a significant outlay at a time of slow economic growth.