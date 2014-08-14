SEOUL, Aug 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 14 202.9* -151.1 -22.3 Aug 13 413.4 -147.2 -267.4 Aug 12 97.2 -62.7 -28.3 Aug 11 -13.8 -33.9 46.7 Aug 08 -207.2 -43.1 273.4 Aug 07 -49.7 -130.5 186.2 Aug 06 184.0 7.0 81.1 Aug 05 120.6 -310.4 268.2 Aug 04 221.2 -252.9 25.9 Aug 01 -65.0 253.6 -181.7 July 31 494.0 -154.2 -317.0 July 30 623.9 -34.9 -575.6 July 29 363.8 131.0 -475.3 July 28 177.9 120.5 -266.2 July 25 50.4 96.2 -80.1 Month to date 903.7 -871.2 381.8 Year to date 7,337.2 -5,105.1 -1,084.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 713.5 billion won (698.38 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,021.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Sohee Kim)