* S.Korea financial markets closely await U.S. data

* Kolon Industries & affiliates soar on U.S. court ruling

By Jungmin Jang

SEOUL, April 4 South Korean shares and the won were hamstrung by caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday, moving only slightly as investors waited to see if there were signs of renewed strength in the March jobs report after a slow start to the year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,991.16 points by 0147 GMT, after touching an intraday low of 1,986.17.

"Investors are awaiting for key variables to unravel, starting with U.S. non-farm payroll data, amid digesting recent gains," said Bookook Securities analyst Kim Sung-hwan.

Median forecasts are for a rise of 200,000 in U.S. payrolls, although markets are now looking for a figure nearer 220,000. A result around there should reassure the optimists and tend to underpin the dollar and stocks.

Kim said investors were also waiting for earning guidance from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's next Tuesday and economic growth data from China later in the month.

Foreign investors had purchased a net 47.8 billion won ($45.2 million) worth of KOSPI shares by mid-session, offsetting a 48.5 billion won net sell-off by institutional and retail investors.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.3 percent.

Large-caps Hyundai Motor Co and LG Electronics Inc rose 1.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Kolon Industries Inc surged by its 15 percent limit after a U.S. federal appeals court threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict against it.

Affiliates Kolon Corp and Kolon Plastics Inc soared 14.8 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

LIG Insurance Co Ltd plunged 5.2 percent after reporting sluggish operating profit in February.

Advancers slightly edged out decliners 377 to 366.

The won was quoted at 1,057.2 against the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday's close of 1,057.9.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked down 0.01 point to 105.68.

0147 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,057.2 1,057.9 Yen/won 10.1722/771 10.1741 *KTB futures 105.68 105.69 KOSPI 1,991.16 1,993.70 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1057.9500 Korean Won) (Editing by John Mair)