SEOUL Aug 5 South Korea's state pension fund and other public funds sharply increased buying on the country's main stock exchange on Friday in an apparent effort to support the market hit by a global rout, exchange data showed.

They bought a net 273.1 billion won ($257.2 million) worth of shares on the exchange as of 0310 GMT, already more than combined net buying of 247.6 billion on Wednesday, when their daily purchase was the biggest for at least a year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) cut some of its losses by early afternoon after falling nearly 5 percent early in the day. ($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won) (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)