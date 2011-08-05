SEOUL Aug 5 South Korea's state pension fund
and other public funds sharply increased buying on the country's
main stock exchange on Friday in an apparent effort to support
the market hit by a global rout, exchange data showed.
They bought a net 273.1 billion won ($257.2 million) worth
of shares on the exchange as of 0310 GMT, already more than
combined net buying of 247.6 billion on Wednesday, when their
daily purchase was the biggest for at least a year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
cut some of its losses by early afternoon after falling
nearly 5 percent early in the day.
($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)