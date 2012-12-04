SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.5 percent at 1,930.14 as of 0221 GMT.
The index opened down 0.38 percent.
Stocks on the move on Tuesday include:
**APPAREL BRANDS DEFY MARKET TREND**
Apparel companies bucked the market fall on Tuesday, driven
by expectations that South Korea's unusually cold weather will
boost demand for their products.
Handsome Corp rose 4.1 percent and LG Fashion
gained 2.6 percent, helping send the textile & wear
sub-index higher.
"The cold snap is expected to continue in December after
November temperatures were lower than previous years by more
than five Celsius degrees on average, raising expectations about
consumption about apparels," Seo Jeong-yeon, an analyst at
Shinyoung Securities, said.
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin and Chang Seong-won; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)