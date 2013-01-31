SEOUL Jan 31 South Korea's main KOSPI share
index was down 0.3 percent at 1,958.95 points as of 0227
GMT.
Stocks on the move on Thursday include:
**SSANGYONG MOTOR JUMPS 15 PCT**
Shares in Ssangyong Motor jumped by the daily
limit of 15 percent after rival political parties reached a deal
to form a joint body to discuss the automaker's layoffs in 2009
and other issues.
The move eased political uncertainty over the automaker, and
may help avoid a parliamentary probe demanded by labour circles,
analysts said.
