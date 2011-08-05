* KOSPI extends falls into fourth session

* Foreign investors continue selloff

* Index hits lowest since mid-March (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL, Aug 5 Seoul shares stretched their losing streak into a fourth straight session on Friday, as economic growth fears spurred a massive selloff in global markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 3.75 percent to 1,942.83 points as of 0129 GMT after falling as to as low as 1,920.67, its lowest since March 17.

"Sentiment worldwide is very bad. I don't know when stocks will hit a bottom," said Chun Nam-joong, a fund manager at Consus Asset Management.

On Thursday, Wall Street suffered its worst stock-market slump since early 2009 on Thursday. The Dow and the S&P tumbled more than 4 percent and the Nasdaq slid 5 percent.

The CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street's barometer of investor anxiety, spiked to its highest levels since July 2010.

Chun said until an expected upward swing from September, Korean stocks would be fickle, reflecting uncertainties from Europe's debt crisis.

In a bid to reassure the market, the European Central Bank resumed buying government bonds but financial markets were unimpressed with the response.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) for the KOSPI dropped below 30 into oversold territory.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 111.7 billion won ($105.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to mark their fourth consecutive session of selling.

Key exporters extended losses. Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, slid 2.6 percent, and the country's top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 2.9 percent.

Flat screen maker LG Display plunged 6.3 percent.

KT Corp , the country's second-biggest mobile operator, fell 2.7 percent after it said its April-June quarter operating profit declined 36 percent versus a year ago.

Crude oil refiners took another knock after recent sharp falls.

SK Innovation , which owns the country's top oil refiner, lost 5.6 percent, its rival S-Oil was down 7.4 percent, and GS Holdings , which owns GS Caltex, plunged 6.6 percent.

U.S. crude continued falling on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly drop in three months.

Application developer ESTSoft Corp tumbled 14.8 percent after local media reported that the police raided its office on allegations the firm's servers were used for what could be the country's biggest hacking incident.

The junior KOSDAQ market dropped 4.64 percent. ($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)