* Public fund purchases help market trim losses
* KOSPI down 3.7 pct, fourth straight daily fall
* Shipbuilders in freefall as seen vulnerable to econ
headwinds
(Updates to close)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Aug 5 Fears over a U.S. double-dip
recession slammed South Korean stocks for a fourth straight day
on Friday, driving the main index down nearly 4 percent.
Analysts said investor anxiety had reached a level that
could require policy measures in response.
"I don't think the United States will leave the market as it
stands, and may consider action like launching another round of
quantitative easing," Park Jung-won, a fund manager at Yurie
Asset Management.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 3.7 percent at 1,943.75 points, paring earlier
losses of nearly 5 percent as state pension and public funds
stepped up buying.
They purchased a combined net 485.4 billion won ($457.2
million) worth of stocks, the biggest daily amount since October
2008, in the early stages of the global financial crisis.
Park said public funds including the National Pension
Service, the world's No.4 pension fund with $300 billion in
assets, had more room to boost equity investments and could snap
up large cap stocks that looked undervalued.
"We are still experiencing the aftershocks of the financial
crisis, but good news is real economies can't get much worse
than they are now," said Chun Nam-joong, a fund manager at
Consus Asset Management.
Foreign investors, however, offloaded a net 404.6 billion
won worth of stocks, continuing selling for a four-day stretch
over which they unloaded almost 2 trillion won.
Korean financial authorities are due to hold an emergency
meeting on Sunday, though they sought to assure investors there
was no need to panic.
Fund mangers and analysts said Asian governments' options
were limited as the recent selloff stemmed largely from external
factors.
Wall Street suffered its worst stock-market slump since
early 2009 on Thursday, while the CBOE Volatility Index ,
a barometer of investor anxiety, spiked to its highest levels
since July 2010.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) for the KOSPI
dropped below 30 into oversold territory.
Shipbuilders led falls. The world's No.1 Hyundai Heavy
Industries shed 5.8 percent while Daewoo
Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering plunged 10.4
percent.
"The cyclical shipbuilding sector can't avoid choppy trade
ahead as investors are dumping assets considered risky," said
Kim Hong-gyun, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Other key exporters extended losses. Samsung Electronics
, the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest
stock on the KOSPI, slid 3.9 percent, and the country's top
automaker Hyundai Motor was down 2.4 percent.
Crude oil refiners took another knock after recent sharp
falls as oil prices tumbled.
SK Innovation , which owns the country's top oil
refiner, lost 5.6 percent, its rival S-Oil was down
7.8 percent, and GS Holdings , which owns GS Caltex,
plunged 7.3 percent.
Decliners outnumbered gainers by 810 to 66.
KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 10.05 points to 251.50
and the KOSPI 200 spot index slid 9.64 points to
251.90. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 5.08
percent at 495.55.
Move on day -3.7 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,716.86 16 August 2010
Change on yr -5.23 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)