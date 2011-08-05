* Public fund purchases help market trim losses

* KOSPI down 3.7 pct, fourth straight daily fall

* Shipbuilders in freefall as seen vulnerable to econ headwinds (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 5 Fears over a U.S. double-dip recession slammed South Korean stocks for a fourth straight day on Friday, driving the main index down nearly 4 percent.

Analysts said investor anxiety had reached a level that could require policy measures in response.

"I don't think the United States will leave the market as it stands, and may consider action like launching another round of quantitative easing," Park Jung-won, a fund manager at Yurie Asset Management.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 3.7 percent at 1,943.75 points, paring earlier losses of nearly 5 percent as state pension and public funds stepped up buying.

They purchased a combined net 485.4 billion won ($457.2 million) worth of stocks, the biggest daily amount since October 2008, in the early stages of the global financial crisis.

Park said public funds including the National Pension Service, the world's No.4 pension fund with $300 billion in assets, had more room to boost equity investments and could snap up large cap stocks that looked undervalued.

"We are still experiencing the aftershocks of the financial crisis, but good news is real economies can't get much worse than they are now," said Chun Nam-joong, a fund manager at Consus Asset Management.

Foreign investors, however, offloaded a net 404.6 billion won worth of stocks, continuing selling for a four-day stretch over which they unloaded almost 2 trillion won.

Korean financial authorities are due to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, though they sought to assure investors there was no need to panic.

Fund mangers and analysts said Asian governments' options were limited as the recent selloff stemmed largely from external factors.

Wall Street suffered its worst stock-market slump since early 2009 on Thursday, while the CBOE Volatility Index , a barometer of investor anxiety, spiked to its highest levels since July 2010.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) for the KOSPI dropped below 30 into oversold territory.

Shipbuilders led falls. The world's No.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries shed 5.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering plunged 10.4 percent.

"The cyclical shipbuilding sector can't avoid choppy trade ahead as investors are dumping assets considered risky," said Kim Hong-gyun, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Other key exporters extended losses. Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, slid 3.9 percent, and the country's top automaker Hyundai Motor was down 2.4 percent.

Crude oil refiners took another knock after recent sharp falls as oil prices tumbled.

SK Innovation , which owns the country's top oil refiner, lost 5.6 percent, its rival S-Oil was down 7.8 percent, and GS Holdings , which owns GS Caltex, plunged 7.3 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers by 810 to 66.

KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 10.05 points to 251.50 and the KOSPI 200 spot index slid 9.64 points to 251.90. The junior Kosdaq market finished down 5.08 percent at 495.55.

Move on day -3.7 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,716.86 16 August 2010

Change on yr -5.23 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)