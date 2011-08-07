(Refiles to fix formatting)

SEOUL, Aug 8 South Korea's stock market is expected to remain tumultuous on Monday following a panic sell-off last week, with a downgrade of the United States' top-tier credit rating further heightening uncertainty, analysts said.

"The downgrade will create market confusion. It's the first time it's happened in 70 years and it is difficult to anticipate the impact," Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.

The cut by Standard & Poor's in the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to AA-plus late Friday resulted from concerns about the nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden.

Seoul shares were one of the region's worst performers last week, when worries the United States was slipping into recession and the euro zone debt crisis was spreading drove a financial market rout.

"But the KOSPI will be able to reverse its losses this week because global leaders are trying to address the issue," Kim said.

Financial policymakers from the G7 leading industrial nations held a teleconference to discuss the financial market turmoil.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 3.7 percent on Friday, its biggest daily percentage loss since November 2009.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,199.38 -0.06% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.18 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.563 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,662.42 0.01% 0.170 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.11 -3.19% -2.770 DOW JONES 11444.61 0.54% 60.93 ASIA ADRS 126.90 -0.49% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St has worst week since Nov '08 with wild day *Euro jumps on U.S. dollar after ECB call *New Europe hopes slam US gov't bonds *Oil up on jobs data, dollar but posts weekly loss

STOCKS TO WATCH

STEELMAKERS

South Korean steelmakers are considering filing an anti-dumping complaint against Japanese peers, claiming that the latter export products at prices that are as much as 30 percent cheaper than those in the Japanese market, Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday.

A spokesman at POSCO denied the report, saying it was not considering any such move. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Yu Joon-hee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)