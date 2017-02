SEOUL Aug 8 Seoul shares opened lower on Monday, with a downgrade of the United States' credit rating heightening market uncertainty.

The weak start came even after the Group of Seven nations said they were committed to taking coordinated action to ensure liquidity and to support financial market functioning, financial stability and economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.28 percent to 1,918.94 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)