(Refiles to fix dateline)

SEOUL Aug 8 South Korean shares widened their retreat on Monday, tumbling more than 4 percent, with investors spooked by Standard & Poor's credit rating downgrade of the United States.

As of 0403 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 4.37 percent lower at 1,858.8 points, the lowest since Oct. 20 last year when it reached 1,837.08 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)