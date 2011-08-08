SEOUL Aug 4 South Korea's bourse operator said
on Monday that it had suspended programme trading on the main
stock exchange for five minutes after shares posted one of their
worst daily drops since the financial crisis.
Korean shares, which were one of the regions' worst
performers last week, widened their retreat on Monday, plunging
more than 7 percent, with investors spooked by Standard & Poor's
credit rating downgrade of the United States.
As of 0428 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was down 7.28 percent at 1,802.15 points.
