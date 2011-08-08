* Seoul stocks down as much a 7.4 pct
* Seoul shares down 17 percent since Aug. 1 vs 14 pct for
MSCI Asia ex-Japan
* Korea's exposure to trade and programme sales trigger
falls
* Bourse operator suspends junior bourse, stops programme
trade on main board
SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares dropped 4 percent on
Monday after having racked up losses of over 7 percent at one
point, one of the biggest falls since the 2008 financial crisis,
and also far underperforming regional peers.
The main Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
has shed 17 percent since the start of August, compared with 14
percent for the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
.
Analysts and traders said that South Korea was more heavily
leveraged to the global export cycle than many of its Asian
peers and ample liquidity in the market meant it was easier to
sell than in places like China.
The sharp falls in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) , which lost as much as 7.4 percent in the worst
daily percentage slump since late October 2008, prompted the
Seoul bourse operator to suspend programme trading on the main
exchange.
Earlier in the day, the bourse suspended all trade on the
junior Kosdaq market for 20 minutes.
"The fear from investors is that the Korean stock market is
the one most influenced by the U.S. economic situation, which
caused the KOSPI to drop more than any other country," said
Dongbu Securities analyst Yoo Kyung-ha.
"Institutions registered a large quantity of stop-loss
sales," he said.
The falls came even as the Group of Seven leading industrial
nations and the European Central Bank pledged to act to stem a
debt crisis and to provide liquidity as financial markets across
the world fell.
As Seoul shares plummeted, state insitutions stepped into
the market as they did on Friday. By 1415 local time, they had
bought 245.9 billion won ($230.4 million) of stocks on the main
index, according to data from the bourse.
"Massive programme trading and ample liquidity are fuelling
market volatility in South Korea. The market fundamentals are
not weak, but its liquidity is higher than other markets," Yang
Jeong-won, a fund manager at Samsung Investment Trust
Management.
Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is highly vulnerable
to global capital outflows and was hit hard in the 2008
financial crisis.
Authorities have implemented measures such as limiting
fund-raising in dollars by local companies to reduce
vulnerability.
However, the country's banking sector still relies on
short-term foreign borrowing as domestic private sector savings
fall far short of growing loan demand.
Shares of brokerages were hit harder than the rest
of the market, tumbling 7.4 percent, while shipbuilders
fell 7.1 percent.
($1 = 1067.400 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jumin Park, Hyunjoo Jin, Jack Kim and Tae-yi Kim;
Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)