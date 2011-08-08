* Seoul stocks down as much a 7.4 pct

* Seoul shares down 17 percent since Aug. 1 vs 14 pct for MSCI Asia ex-Japan

* Korea's exposure to trade and programme sales trigger falls

* Bourse operator suspends junior bourse, stops programme trade on main board

SEOUL, Aug 8 Seoul shares dropped 4 percent on Monday after having racked up losses of over 7 percent at one point, one of the biggest falls since the 2008 financial crisis, and also far underperforming regional peers.

The main Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has shed 17 percent since the start of August, compared with 14 percent for the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index .

Analysts and traders said that South Korea was more heavily leveraged to the global export cycle than many of its Asian peers and ample liquidity in the market meant it was easier to sell than in places like China.

The sharp falls in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) , which lost as much as 7.4 percent in the worst daily percentage slump since late October 2008, prompted the Seoul bourse operator to suspend programme trading on the main exchange.

Earlier in the day, the bourse suspended all trade on the junior Kosdaq market for 20 minutes.

"The fear from investors is that the Korean stock market is the one most influenced by the U.S. economic situation, which caused the KOSPI to drop more than any other country," said Dongbu Securities analyst Yoo Kyung-ha.

"Institutions registered a large quantity of stop-loss sales," he said.

The falls came even as the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and the European Central Bank pledged to act to stem a debt crisis and to provide liquidity as financial markets across the world fell.

As Seoul shares plummeted, state insitutions stepped into the market as they did on Friday. By 1415 local time, they had bought 245.9 billion won ($230.4 million) of stocks on the main index, according to data from the bourse.

"Massive programme trading and ample liquidity are fuelling market volatility in South Korea. The market fundamentals are not weak, but its liquidity is higher than other markets," Yang Jeong-won, a fund manager at Samsung Investment Trust Management.

Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is highly vulnerable to global capital outflows and was hit hard in the 2008 financial crisis.

Authorities have implemented measures such as limiting fund-raising in dollars by local companies to reduce vulnerability.

However, the country's banking sector still relies on short-term foreign borrowing as domestic private sector savings fall far short of growing loan demand.

Shares of brokerages were hit harder than the rest of the market, tumbling 7.4 percent, while shipbuilders fell 7.1 percent. ($1 = 1067.400 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jumin Park, Hyunjoo Jin, Jack Kim and Tae-yi Kim; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)