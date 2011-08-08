SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares are likely to face
another sell-off on Tuesday following the previous day's rout
after U.S. stocks plummeted overnight on the historic downgrade
of the country's credit rating, analysts said.
"Today will be no different from yesterday. The market is
clearly saying what the problems are, but U.S. politicians and
European governments are not doing enough to resolve them," said
Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
The cut of America's credit rating, fears of a recession in
the world's biggest economy and Europe's spreading debt woes
pummeled global financial markets on Monday.
Seoul shares, one of the worst performers in the Asian
region, skidded as much as 7.4 percent on Monday before ending
3.82 percent lower, promoting South Korea's bourse operator to
temporarily suspend program selling for the first time in more
than two and a half years.
U.S. President Barack Obama's first public comment about
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. rating was not enough to
stop a U.S. market plunge, with investors uncertain if
Washington can overcome political gridlock.
The European Central Bank's dramatic intervention in bond
markets, which pushed down yields on Spanish and Italian bonds,
was not enough to stem selling, either.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,119.46 -6.66% -79.920
USD/JPY 77.68 -0.14% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.316 -- -0.247
SPOT GOLD $1,719.54 0.24% 4.040
US CRUDE CLc1 $81.03 -0.34% -0.280
DOW JONES 10809.85 -5.55% -634.76
ASIA ADRS 118.53 -6.60% -8.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St plummets as fear jumps historic downgrade
>Global policy actions fail to halt stocks rout
>Swiss franc, yen jump on downgrade, euro debt fear
>Gold hits peak, oil slumps on debt, growth fears
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG DISPLAY
The panel maker aims to invest about 220 billion yen ($2.83
billion) toward mass-production of OEL (organic
electroluminescence) panels from the second half of 2014, the
Nikkei business daily reported, quoting a top executive.
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP
The food, animal feed and life sciences company said after
Monday's closing bell that it planned to invest 485.5 billion
won to build a new research and development center.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)