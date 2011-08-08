SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares are likely to face another sell-off on Tuesday following the previous day's rout after U.S. stocks plummeted overnight on the historic downgrade of the country's credit rating, analysts said.

"Today will be no different from yesterday. The market is clearly saying what the problems are, but U.S. politicians and European governments are not doing enough to resolve them," said Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

The cut of America's credit rating, fears of a recession in the world's biggest economy and Europe's spreading debt woes pummeled global financial markets on Monday.

Seoul shares, one of the worst performers in the Asian region, skidded as much as 7.4 percent on Monday before ending 3.82 percent lower, promoting South Korea's bourse operator to temporarily suspend program selling for the first time in more than two and a half years.

U.S. President Barack Obama's first public comment about Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. rating was not enough to stop a U.S. market plunge, with investors uncertain if Washington can overcome political gridlock.

The European Central Bank's dramatic intervention in bond markets, which pushed down yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, was not enough to stem selling, either.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,119.46 -6.66% -79.920 USD/JPY 77.68 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.316 -- -0.247 SPOT GOLD $1,719.54 0.24% 4.040 US CRUDE CLc1 $81.03 -0.34% -0.280 DOW JONES 10809.85 -5.55% -634.76 ASIA ADRS 118.53 -6.60% -8.37 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St plummets as fear jumps historic downgrade >Global policy actions fail to halt stocks rout >Swiss franc, yen jump on downgrade, euro debt fear >Gold hits peak, oil slumps on debt, growth fears

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG DISPLAY

The panel maker aims to invest about 220 billion yen ($2.83 billion) toward mass-production of OEL (organic electroluminescence) panels from the second half of 2014, the Nikkei business daily reported, quoting a top executive.

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP

The food, animal feed and life sciences company said after Monday's closing bell that it planned to invest 485.5 billion won to build a new research and development center. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)