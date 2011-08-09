BRIEF-CME Group increases dividend by 10 percent
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.66per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 9South Korea's bourse operator said on Tuesday that it had suspended programme selling on the main stock exchange for five minutes due to falls in futures prices.
As of 0023 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 4.82 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.