* KOSPI ends down 3.6 pct

* Sheds 10 pct at one point, biggest loss since 2008 financial crisis

* Continues to underperform Asian peers

* Bourse operator suspends programme trade, may consider short-selling ban (Add closing share price, analyst comment)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares hit their lowest close since September 2010 on Tuesday, although they rebounded from losses of almost 10 percent earlier in the day in record daily trading volume of more than $12 billion.

The early sharp sell-off prompted South Korea's state funds to step in to support the market, and they bought 505 billion won in shares, although that was dwarfed by foreign selling of 1.18 trillion won in overall traded volume of 13.3 trillion won ($12.3 billion), according to exchange data.

Daily foreign selling was the largest since March 10 this year.

The main Seoul stock index finished down 3.64 percent at 1801.35 points, the weakest close since Sept. 9, 2010, after tanking as much as 9.9 percent.

The 9.9 percent plunge marked the KOSPI's worst intraday percentage loss since the 1998 financial crisis, the Korea Exchange said.

The bourse operator suspended programme trade on the main and second boards for five minutes each to try to stem losses and a senior official at the Korea Exchange told Reuters it would consider banning short selling.

Traders said that Korea appeared to take its cue for recovery from other Asian markets after it suffered heavily in early trade.

"Some market participants are expecting that market-stimulating measures might be released by the Korean government soon, while also eyeing possible measures from tomorrow's (U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting," said Chang Lee, head of research at Woori Investment & Securities.

Seoul shares continued to underperform regional peers, as South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is highly vulnerable to global capital outflows. The KOSPI has tumbled 17.1 percent in the past six trading days, wiping out 209 trillion won in market value, the KRX said.

Buying from the state pension fund, retail and institutional investors helped trim early losses.

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said it was considering revising its August management plan to boost domestic stock buying.

Brokerages remained one of the worst performers on the KOSPI, with the securities sector down 6.53 percent. The automobile sector fared better, down only 0.86 percent.

On Monday, Seoul shares fell as much as 7.4 percent before ending 3.82 percent lower, prompting South Korea's bourse operator to temporarily suspend program selling on the KOSPI for the first time in more than two and a half years.

RETAIL SPILLOVER?

Korean bond yields gave up some gains, with September-delivery three-year treasury futures KTBc1 rising 0.04 points to 103.86, off earlier highs as investors who had sought safer haven bonds returned to stocks in the recovery.

Concerns mounted of a possible second hit to growth in Asia's fourth largest economy with pressure bearing down on households.

"Retail is very important in Korea, and huge margin calls have been kicking in, and so there have been forced sellers for retail," said an analyst at a foreign brokerage in Seoul who could not be named due to internal company policy.

"It is a kind of a double whammy on household debt and retail activity. If you look at places like Korea and Taiwan, retail is huge in both those markets. Both Korea and Taiwan have been hit hard by retail margin calls," the analyst said.

Recent data has showed that South Korea's domestic economy strengthened quarter on quarter in the second quarter of this year, but a sustained plunge in share prices in a country that by some measures has the most indebted households among all developed nations would hit domestic confidence hard. [ID: nL3E7IQ55W]

Korean incomes are being squeezed by surging inflation, which hit 4.7 percent year-on-year in July, well above 4 percent, the top of the central bank's target range.

The country's financial regulator warned that the bloodletting in financial markets could spread into the real economy, but neither it, nor the finance minister who met with cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, announced new measures to stem the market crisis.

($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Ju-min Park, Kim Yeonhee, Cho Mee-young, Joonhee Yoo and Jeremy Laurence; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)