MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
SEOUL Aug 9 Seoul shares extended losses on Tuesday, tumbling more than 5.5 percent amid heavy selling by foreign investors spooked by a U.S. credit downgrade.
As of 0114 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 5.57 percent at 1765.29 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Ju-min Park and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: