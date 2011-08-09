BRIEF-NZX regulation advises that it has placed a trading halt on Tower Limited ordinary shares
* Advises that it has placed a trading halt on tower limited ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 9 Seoul shares trimmed losses further, trading 4 percent lower on Tuesday after plummeting nearly 10 percent to a 13-month low.
As of 0453 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 3.87 percent at 1,797.16 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors