SEOUL Aug 9 Seoul shares trimmed losses further, trading 4 percent lower on Tuesday after plummeting nearly 10 percent to a 13-month low.

As of 0453 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 3.87 percent at 1,797.16 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)