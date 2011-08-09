SEOUL Aug 9 Seoul shares ended 3.6 percent lower on Tuesday, staging a partial recovery after tanking nearly 10 percent to a 13-month low, hit by heavy foreign selling following a downgrade in the U.S. credit rating.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 3.64 percent lower at 1,801.35 points, marking its lowest close since Sept. 9 last year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)