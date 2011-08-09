SEOUL, Aug 10 Seoul shares are expected to rebound from a freefall over the past six sessions on Wednesday, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge of two more years of near-zero interest rates.

"Fortunately, U.S. stocks bounced back last night and South Korean stocks are likely to start today's session on a positive note," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013, adding it was considering further action, sparking a rebound in U.S. stocks.

South Korean authorities also stepped in, imposing a three-month ban on stock short-selling in a bid to stem losses on a stock market that has lost 17 percent or almost $200 billion in value in the past six trading days amid a global market rout.

"But there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how long and how strong the rebound in Seoul shares will be," Kim said, citing anxieties about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt problems.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> , one of the worst performers in the region, ended 3.64 percent lower on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of almost 10 percent earlier in the day.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.53 4.74% 53.070 USD/JPY 77.20 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.275 -- -0.042 SPOT GOLD $1,741.59 -0.10% -1.810 US CRUDE CLc1 $81.66 2.98% 2.360 DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92 ASIA ADRS 124.85 5.33% 6.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St roars back in wild trade after Fed meeting >Fed to keep US rates low for 2 years, stocks jump >Dlr down 5 pct vs Swiss franc after Fed remarks >After Fed gyrations, gold pares gains, oil up

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Apple Inc scored a major victory in its multi-country patent infringement battle against Samsung Electronics after a German court barred the Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the entire European Union except the Netherlands.

KT CORP

South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier is considering cutting monthly basic mobile fees by 1,000 Korean won ($0.92) and offering subscribers 50 free text messages per month, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Tuesday. A KT spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the report.

HYUNDAI HYSCO

The steelmaker said after the closing bell on Tuesday that its operating profit rose 37 percent to 107.8 billion won in the April to June quarter from a year earlier. ($1 = 1088.200 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)