* KOSPI up 0.3 pct, led by retail buying

* Foreigner still selling heavily

* Record programme-linked selling drags down futures

* Refiners slump on recent declines in oil prices (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 10 South Korean stocks inched higher on Wednesday on the back of retail buying, as investors purchased stocks battered by global economic growth woes and U.S. debt downgrade.

However, the stock futures KSc1 gave up ground as record volumes of programme-linked sales pressured heavyweights.

A day ahead of an options expiry, a net 2.13 trillion won ($1.96 billion) worth of stocks were sold from programme accounts on the main index, according to the Korea Exchange.

"As the futures fell during the day, programme trades snowballed toward the close, which may ease the pressure for tomorrow's market," said Kang Song-chul, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.27 percent at 1,806.24 points after it on Tuesday fell to its close since September 2010.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 0.34 percent or 0.8 points to 231.5.

Retail investors marked the biggest ever-buying of stocks, purchasing 1.56 trillion won, offsetting foreign selling that saw overseas investors offloading a net 1.28 trillion won worth of stocks, the second-biggest daily amount of selling volume in history.

As the first step in an effort to contain further market volatility, South Korean authorities banned stock short-selling for three months from Wednesday.

But, analysts expect the temporary short-sale restriction to be ineffective, saying the ban would not impact on derivatives, options and futures.

"Maybe the ban is to bring comfort to the market, the regulators are highlighting that the volume of short-selling has been much greater than in the past," said a securities lawyer in Seoul.

The lawyer asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Technology and shipbuilding sector led gains.

The world's No. 2 memory chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc jumped 4 percent and flat screen maker LG Display surged 5.9 percent.

However, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest counter on the KOSPI, underperformed, losing 0.6 percent, after its rival Apple after Apple Inc succeeded in blocking Samsung's Galaxy Tab sales in the European Union except the Netherlands.

Crude oil refiners tumbled, pressured by recent slides in oil prices, bucked an upward trend.

Lower crude prices generally translates into lower product pricing and sales for South Korean refiners.

S-Oil Corp , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 7.8 percent and SK Innovation , the country's top refiner, shed 8.6 percent.

Analysts cited investors concerns over the South Korean government's grip on local refiners following media report that the industry ministry requested documents detailing their supply prices to gas stations.

"Investors are concerned that the government is arm-twisting those firms over domestic product prics,"said Oh Jung-il an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Meanwhile, analysts played down any market impact from North Korea's artillery firing reported after the closing bell.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 693 to 172.

The KOSPI 200 spot index slid 0.29 points to 233.23. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 4.77 percent at 453.55.

Move on day +0.27 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,716.86 16 August 2010

Change on yr -11.93 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1088.200 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by)