SEOUL, Aug 11 Seoul shares may resume losses on Thursday, hammered by fears that the euro zone debt crisis could spill over its banking sector.

"Seoul shares will face a rocky start today. The sharp falls in U.S. and European shares demonstrated that investors remain jittery," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"Today's options expiry and interest rate meeting could add to the market's volatility," he said.

Programme trading is being eyed on the day of options expiry following the previous session's record-high programme selling, especially by foreign investors, which capped share gains.

South Korea's central bank is set to hold a rate meeting on Thursday, in which it is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold following the U.S. credit rating downgrade and softening U.S. economic growth, a Reuters poll showed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> , which has been one of the worst recent performers in the region, ended only 0.27 percent higher on Thursday, giving up much of its gains earlier in the session. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.53 4.74% 53.070 USD/JPY 77.20 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.275 -- -0.042 SPOT GOLD $1,741.59 -0.10% -1.810 US CRUDE CLc1 $81.66 2.98% 2.360 DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92 ASIA ADRS 124.85 5.33% 6.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St roars back in wild trade after Fed meeting >Fed to keep US rates low for 2 years, stocks jump >Dlr down 5 pct vs Swiss franc after Fed remarks >After Fed gyrations, gold pares gains, oil up

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOREA EXCHANGE BANK

The lender said after Wednesday's closing bell that its net profit jumped 707.3 percent to 1.49 trillion won in the April to June period from a year earlier. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)