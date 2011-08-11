(Corrects KEB profit rise under Stocks to Watch)
SEOUL, Aug 11 Seoul shares may resume losses on
Thursday, hammered by fears that the euro zone debt crisis could
spill over its banking sector.
"Seoul shares will face a rocky start today. The sharp falls
in U.S. and European shares demonstrated that investors remain
jittery," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
"Today's options expiry and interest rate meeting could add
to the market's volatility," he said.
Programme trading is being eyed on the day of options expiry
following the previous session's record-high programme selling,
especially by foreign investors, which capped share gains.
South Korea's central bank is set to hold a rate meeting on
Thursday, in which it is widely expected to leave its key
interest rate on hold following the U.S. credit rating downgrade
and softening U.S. economic growth, a Reuters poll showed.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> , which
has been one of the worst recent performers in the region, ended
only 0.27 percent higher on Thursday, giving up much of its
gains earlier in the session.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,172.53 4.74% 53.070
USD/JPY 77.20 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.275 -- -0.042
SPOT GOLD $1,741.59 -0.10% -1.810
US CRUDE CLc1 $81.66 2.98% 2.360
DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92
ASIA ADRS 124.85 5.33% 6.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Wall St roars back in wild trade after Fed meeting
>Fed to keep US rates low for 2 years, stocks jump
>Dlr down 5 pct vs Swiss franc after Fed remarks
>After Fed gyrations, gold pares gains, oil up
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREA EXCHANGE BANK (KEB)
The lender said after Wednesday's closing bell that its net
profit jumped 725.7 percent to 1.13 trillion won in the April to
June period from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)