SEOUL, Aug 11 South Korean stocks recouped most of their losses by mid-session Thursday after plunging 4 percent earlier, hurt by rumours of a sovereign debt downgrade of France and the health of French banks.

Programme buying lent support to the market on the day of options expiry following the previous session's record programme selling.

While institutional investors and pension funds were net buyers, foreigners continued their selling spree.

Seoul shares were unfazed by the country's central bank decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged.

"We expect the Bank of Korea to freeze the key rate until overseas jitters stabilise," Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said.

"It is difficult to conclude that the stock market is on a sustained recovery as foreign investors continue selling and U.S. and European debt problems remain unresolved," he said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.42 percent to 1,798.68 points as of 0341 GMT.

Banks and brokerages were among the worst performers, while automakers fared well.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 1 percent, while Kia Motors was flat.

KB Financial Group lost 5 percent and Hana Financial dropped 4 percent. Korea Exchange Bank bucked the trend, rising 3 percent after it reported a significant jump in net profit in the April to June period from a year earlier.

Shares in LG Electronics climbed 3.4 percent after the company and Sony said that they had resolved their patent disputes spanning smartphones, TVs and other products. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)