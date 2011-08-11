* KOSPI rises for two consecutive sessions

* Foreign investors extend selling for 8th session

* Banks decline, carmakers higher (Updates to close)

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 11 South Korean stocks reversed course to end higher after opening 4 percent lower on Thursday, helped by institutional and pension fund buying.

But foreign investors continued selling for an eight straight session, unloading a net 284.8 billion won ($263.7 million) worth of shares after rumours of a sovereign debt downgrade of France and the health of French banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.62 percent at 1,817.44, marking two consecutive sessions of gains.

"The positive supply situation lent support to the market. Share prices are attractive after recent steep falls. Things could not be worse and there could be more upside," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-man.

Investors were unfazed by the central bank's widely-expected decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged.

"We expect the Bank of Korea to freeze the key rate until overseas jitters stabilise," said HI Investment & Securities analyst Kim Seung-han. "It is difficult to conclude that the stock market is on a sustained recovery as foreign investors continue selling and U.S. and European debt problems remain unresolved."

Banks were among the worst performers, while automakers fared well.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.34 percent, while Kia Motors Corp closed up 0.43 percent.

KB Financial Group Inc lost 2.91 percent and Hana Financial Inc dropped 1.32 percent. Korea Exchange Bank bucked the trend, rising 2.98 percent after it reported a significant jump in net profit for the April to June period from a year earlier.

LG Electronics Inc jumped 4.84 percent after the company and Sony Corp said they had resolved patent disputes on smartphones, TVs and other products.

KT Corp ended down 2.43 percent after South Korea's No.2 mobile carrier said it would reduce monthly basic mobile fees by 1,000 won from October as part of a tariff savings plan worth 484 billion won annually.

In contrast, SK Telecom Co Ltd , the top mobile carrier, advanced 3.05 percent, while smallest LG Uplus gained 3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 climbed 0.86 percent or 2 points to 233.5. The KOSPI 200 spot index was up 0.91 points at 234.14. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 3.46 percent at 469.24.

Move on day +0.62 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,716.86 16 August 2010

Change on yr -11.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1080.150 won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)