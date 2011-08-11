SEOUL, Aug 12 Seoul shares are expected to post a third day of gains on bargain-hunting on Friday, but investor anxieties about a slowing global economy will continue to weigh on the market, analysts said.

U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent overnight as strong U.S. jobs data helped take some of the focus away from sovereign debt fears in the United States and Europe.

"I see a huge rebound to over the 1,900-point level today...from oversold conditions," said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Lee Seon-yeob.

On Thursday, the KOSPI ended 0.62 percent higher at 1,817.44 points after opening 4 percent lower, as institutional and pension fund snapped up beaten-down stocks.

"Shares appear to have bottomed out, but they will recover very slowly as concerns about an economic slowdown will persist," he said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI> has been one of the worst recent performers in the region, tanking 16 percent since Aug 2.

--------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.64 4.63% 51.880 USD/JPY 76.89 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.333 -- 0.159 SPOT GOLD $1,763.20 -0.15% -2.700 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.69 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 11143.31 3.95% 423.37 ASIA ADRS 124.50 3.98% 4.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St roars back but selling may return >Treasuries fall as stocks rebound;30yr auction loo >Euro,dollar up vs Swiss franc on currency peg idea >Oil surges 2nd day; CRB up most since May

STOCKS TO WATCH

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs is very likely to invest around 600 billion won ($555 million) in South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners in its bid for Woori Finance Holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the proposed deal told Reuters.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

A Dutch judge said on Thursday he would rule by Sept. 15 on Apple's bid to ban some of Samsung Electronics' products in the Netherlands and European Union, part of a wider battle between the two giants.

STX CORP , SK TELECOM , HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

A major shareholder of Hynix Semiconductor said on Thursday that it would only consider potential foreign investors who were not seeking a role in the management of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)