* KOSPI up 1 pct, poised for third day of gains

* Foreign, institutional selling caps rises

* Banks, brokerages advance; Woori Finance rallies (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul stocks traded higher on Friday, as retail investors snapped up beaten-down shares following Wall Street gains.

But foreign investors offloaded shares into a ninth straight session, pressuring the market, while institutional investors and pension fund turned net sellers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.03 percent to 1,836.24 points as of 0221 GMT.

"The market is being lifted by positive news from the United States and Europe. Investors also think share have fallen too much," said Chun Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent overnight as strong U.S. jobs data helped take some of the focus away from fears of sovereign debts in Europe and slowing economies in the United States.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss next Tuesday how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis, and European regulators also moved to restore confidence in a panicky market.

"But the market will remain volatile in late August and early September as it will take time for the U.S. and European governments to tackle problems. Foreign selling is likely to continue," Chun said.

Banks and brokerages, which had recently lagged the market, advanced, while retailers gained ground.

Shares in Woori Finance Holdings jumped as much as 5.4 percent on positive expectations for its sale.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs is very likely to invest around 600 billion won ($555 million) in South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners in its bid for Woori Finance Holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the proposed deal told Reuters.

Woori Investment & Securities soared 5.8 percent, while SK Securities and NH Investment Securities both climbed 4.2 percent.

Retailer Shinsegae rallied 7.3 percent, leading the sector's rise.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 4.4 percent after chip prices posted steep declines, fueling worries about earnings for the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)