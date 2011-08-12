* KOSPI snaps two sessions of gains, down 1.33 pct

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 12 South Korean stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Friday, with foreign investors accelerating selling ahead of the weekend, while auto, chemical and refining issues tumbled.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost ground after two days of small gains, closing down 1.33 percent to 1,793.31 points and marking a 17.4 percent plunge since Aug 2.

"Foreign investors will continue their selling spree as they are shifting from risky assets to safe assets in the face of global economic uncertainty and concerns about fiscal health in advanced countries," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"Seoul shares will try to rebound next week on bargain-hunting, but gains will be limited because the economic problems that have sparked recent corrections have not been resolved."

The market opened 1.47 percent higher, as retail investors snapped up beaten-down shares after U.S. jobs data helped Wall Street rally overnight.

But foreign investors continued selling for a ninth straight session, unloading a net 275.5 billion won ($254.7 million) worth of shares.

They offloaded a net 3.09 trillion won this week, marking their biggest weekly sale since mid-January 2008.

"The market will remain volatile in late August and early September as it will take time for the U.S. and European governments to tackle their problems. Foreign selling is likely to continue," Chun Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.

Auto, chemicals and refining issues, which had previously led the market rally, lost ground on profit-taking.

Hyundai Motor slumped 4.57 percent and Kia Motors fell 5.26 percent.

LG Chem skidded 9.23 percent, while Hanwha Chemical dropped 7.7 percent.

SK Innovation , South Korea's top refiner, declined 5.25 percent, while S-Oil dived 7.56 percent.

Shares in Woori Finance Holdings jumped as much as 5.4 percent on positive expectations for its sale before closing 0.89 percent higher.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs is very likely to invest around 600 billion won ($555 million) in South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners in its bid for Woori Finance Holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the proposed deal told Reuters.

Retailer Shinsegae rallied 6.41 percent.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor tanked 9.61 percent after chip prices posted steep declines, fueling worries about earnings for the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker.

Shares in Hanjin Shipping plummeted 6.61 percent after the container shipper said it swung to an operating loss in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 slipped 3.1 points to 230.40. The KOSPI 200 spot index declined 3.76 points at 230.38. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 1.05 percent at 474.15.

Move on day -1.33 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,716.86 16 August 2010

Change on yr -12.52 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1081.650 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Yoo Choon-sik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)