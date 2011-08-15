SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares are likely to stage a rebound on Tuesday in post-holiday trade, as U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Monday to erase declines from the previous week.

"The market will rebound to fill the gap as it closed down last week and global markets posted solid gains on Monday while the domestic market was closed," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

"Sharp volatility that we have seen in the past two weeks will reduce but, it would be difficult to expect a strong rebound as market uncertainties continue to remain. It is more likely to be a technical comeback."

The main Wall Street indices rose around 2 percent on Monday, as acquisition news and stronger-than-expected economic data from Japan led markets to steadily forge ahead after last week's wild swings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.33 percent at 1,793.31 points on Friday. The index lost around 17 percent over the past two weeks. The market was closed on Monday due to a national holiday.

----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:14 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,204.49 2.18% 25.680 USD/JPY 76.83 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.308 -- 0.048 SPOT GOLD $1,765.29 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.47 -0.47% -0.410 DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88 ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86 ----------------------------------------------------------- *Google deal boosts shares for third day *Bonds lose ground as U.S. stocks lure investors *Swiss franc falls while euro gains before meet *Oil up almost $2 as euro optimism lifts markets

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG, LG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics , both major Android handset makers, may move after Google announced a $12.5 billion deal to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings in a move which some analysts see may weaken Google's tie with key Android handset vendors.

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

South Korea's biggest financial services firm by asset may move after media reports said the government may scrap plans to sell up to 57 percent stake in the firm due to a sharp plunge in its share prices in recent weeks.

Vogo Fund, one of three private equity firms interested in the Woori stake, may also withdraw from the bidding due to funding uncertainties, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

The world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker may come under pressure again after falling nearly 10 percent on Friday, as brokerage firms revise down their target prices due to steep decline in chip prices. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ed Lane)