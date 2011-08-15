SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares are likely to stage a
rebound on Tuesday in post-holiday trade, as U.S. stocks rose
for a third day on Monday to erase declines from the previous
week.
"The market will rebound to fill the gap as it closed down
last week and global markets posted solid gains on Monday while
the domestic market was closed," said Lee Seung-woo, a market
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
"Sharp volatility that we have seen in the past two weeks
will reduce but, it would be difficult to expect a strong
rebound as market uncertainties continue to remain. It is more
likely to be a technical comeback."
The main Wall Street indices rose around 2 percent on
Monday, as acquisition news and stronger-than-expected economic
data from Japan led markets to steadily forge ahead after last
week's wild swings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.33 percent at 1,793.31 points on Friday. The index lost
around 17 percent over the past two weeks. The market was closed
on Monday due to a national holiday.
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:14 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,204.49 2.18% 25.680
USD/JPY 76.83 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.308 -- 0.048
SPOT GOLD $1,765.29 0.02% 0.290
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.47 -0.47% -0.410
DOW JONES 11482.90 1.90% 213.88
ASIA ADRS 126.98 2.30% 2.86
-----------------------------------------------------------
*Google deal boosts shares for third day
*Bonds lose ground as U.S. stocks lure investors
*Swiss franc falls while euro gains before meet
*Oil up almost $2 as euro optimism lifts markets
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG, LG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
, both major Android handset makers, may move after
Google announced a $12.5 billion deal to buy Motorola
Mobility Holdings in a move which some analysts see may
weaken Google's tie with key Android handset vendors.
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS
South Korea's biggest financial services firm by asset may
move after media reports said the government may scrap plans to
sell up to 57 percent stake in the firm due to a sharp plunge in
its share prices in recent weeks.
Vogo Fund, one of three private equity firms interested in
the Woori stake, may also withdraw from the bidding due to
funding uncertainties, the Korea Economic Daily reported on
Tuesday.
HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR
The world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker may come under
pressure again after falling nearly 10 percent on Friday, as
brokerage firms revise down their target prices due to steep
decline in chip prices.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ed Lane)