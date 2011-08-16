* Foreigners turn to net buyers after ninth session of selling

SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares staged a strong rebound, rising more than 4 percent in post-holiday trade on Tuesday, led by blue chip shares tracking solid gains in the U.S. market.

Gains spread across the board and foreign investors turned to net buyers after nine consecutive sessions of net selling, lifting overall market sentiment.

By 0100 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.92 percent to 1,863.56 points after rising as much as 4.1 percent. The market was closed on Monday due to a national holiday and ended 1.3 percent lower on Friday.

"The market is heartened by solid gains in the global markets over the past couple of days, and the fact that U.S. stocks now erased declines from the previous weeks," said Jung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset.

"Volatility is reduced and local stocks will show more gains this week to recover the August 2 level."

The KOSPI is still down more than 14 percent from its level on Aug 1.

Shares in Samsung Electronics rose 3.4 percent after a $12.5 billion deal by Google to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings to help protect its fast-growing Android mobile operating system.

"I don't think Google will close Android. Rather they are trying to protect Android vendors from being attacked by rivals such as Apple in patent disputes," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Shares in KB Financial Group jumped 5.6 percent and steel maker POSCO added 4 percent.

Woori Finance Holdings rose 3.5 percent a day ahead of the closing of the second round of the bidding for the Korean government's up to 57 percent stake in the firm.

Media reports said the government may scrap the sale due to a sharp plunge in Woori share prices in recent weeks and as Vogo Fund, one of three private equity funds eyeing the stake, is considering dropping the deal due to funding uncertainties.

Gainers outnumbered decliners by 15 to one and foreign investors bought a net 232 billion won worth of shares as of 0100 GMT. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)