By Miyoung Kim

SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, rising nearly 5 percent in post-holiday trade to log the best daily percentage gain in more than two years, as foreign investors ended their selling streak, heartened by solid gains in U.S. stocks.

The index also closed at a session high and posted its third best daily percentage gain on record, as investors snapped up cheap stocks after the market's 16 percent drop in the last two weeks.

"The market is stabilising fast as the recent fall has more to do with panic-driven dumping than with any big fundamental changes in global economic prospects," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Market sentiment improved sharply and gains spread across the board, as foreign investors turned to net buyers of local stocks after nine consecutive sessions of net selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.83 percent to close at a session high of 1,879.87, its best daily percentage gain since April 9, 2009.

Still the index is down more than 13 percent from its level on Aug 1.

Investors are awaiting talks between leaders of France and Germany later in the day over possible further measures to contain Europe's debt crisis.

Shares in Samsung Electronics rose 6.1 percent after a $12.5 billion deal by Google to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings to help protect its fast-growing Android mobile operating system.

"I don't think Google will close Android. Rather they are trying to protect Android vendors from being attacked by rivals such as Apple in patent disputes," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Shares in KB Financial Group jumped 10.2 percent and steel maker POSCO added 7.35 percent.

Woori Finance Holdings rose 5.75 percent a day ahead of the closing of the second round of bidding for the Korean government's stake in the firm of up to 57 percent.

Media reports said the government may scrap the sale due to a sharp plunge in Woori's share price in recent weeks and as Vogo Fund, one of three private equity funds eyeing the stake, is considering dropping the deal due to funding uncertainties.

Gainers outnumbered decliners by 10 to one and foreign investors bought a net 661 billion won worth of shares, their biggest net buying since July 8.

Pharmaceutical issues were the major losers after government said late last week that it would lower drug purchase costs by an average of 17 percent from next year to improve financial stability of the state health insurance plan.

Shares of Dong-A Pharma dropped 9.1 percent and Chong Kun Dang fell 12 percent. Bukwang Pharma lost 12 percent.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 4.86 percent and the KOSPI 200 spot index gained 5.14 percent to 242.23 points. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 4.66 percent at 496.23.

Move on day +4.83 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -8.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)